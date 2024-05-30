Sparta Group Unveils Q2 2024 Financials

Sparta Capital (TSE:SAY) has released an update.

Sparta Group, a technology-oriented company divided into Environment, Energy, and Innovation segments, has released its second-quarter financial results for 2024. The detailed financial statements and an analytical discussion are accessible through SEDAR. Sparta Group is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SAY’.

