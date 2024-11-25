News & Insights

Spark New Zealand Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

November 25, 2024 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.

Spark New Zealand Limited has appointed Stewart Taylor as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective from December 9, 2024. Taylor brings over 25 years of experience in finance, having held significant roles, including CFO at Partners Life and ANZ New Zealand. Spark CEO Jolie Hodson praised Taylor’s proven track record in delivering business results and his leadership skills, anticipating his positive impact on Spark’s leadership team.

