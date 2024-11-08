Spark Energy Minerals Surpasses Fundraising Target

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:SPRK) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $156,500, exceeding its initial target due to strong market demand. The funds will be used to advance the company’s exploration activities at its Arapaima lithium project. Investor interest remains high, and the company plans to continue its fundraising efforts.

