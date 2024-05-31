Sparebanken Øst Announces New CFO Appointment

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has named Jens Bjertnæs as the new CFO, with a transition period set as he will take over by September 1, 2024. He replaces Thor Henning Bråthen, who is leaving to pursue opportunities in a different industry after seven years with the bank. Deputy CEO Kjell Engen will serve as interim CFO until Bjertnæs steps in.

For further insights into GB:0G45 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.