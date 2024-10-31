News & Insights

SpareBank 1 SMN’s Strong Q3 Performance and Strategic Growth

October 31, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SMN reported a strong third quarter with a net profit of NOK 1,441 million, bolstered by a significant contribution from its merger with Eika Forsikring. The bank demonstrated robust growth, particularly in the corporate market, while maintaining a strategic presence in Mid Norway through new finance centres. Despite slight increases in expenses and loan losses, the bank remains committed to delivering effective digital solutions and strengthening its regional dominance.

