Sparc Technologies Boosts Coating Market with Graphene Innovation

Sparc Technologies Ltd has announced a significant breakthrough in enhancing corrosion protection for water-based acrylic epoxy coatings using graphene. This development not only aligns with the industry’s shift towards environmentally friendly solutions but also opens new avenues for Sparc in the rapidly growing coatings market. The improved performance of these coatings could boost Sparc’s market engagement and support its flagship ecosparc product range.

