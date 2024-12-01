News & Insights

Sparc Technologies Boosts Coating Market with Graphene Innovation

December 01, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd has announced a significant breakthrough in enhancing corrosion protection for water-based acrylic epoxy coatings using graphene. This development not only aligns with the industry’s shift towards environmentally friendly solutions but also opens new avenues for Sparc in the rapidly growing coatings market. The improved performance of these coatings could boost Sparc’s market engagement and support its flagship ecosparc product range.

For further insights into AU:SPN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

