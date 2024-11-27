SPARC AI’s Road Safety Innovation Milestone

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc (TSE:SPAI) has released an update.

SPARC AI Inc. has successfully completed tests on one of Australia’s largest road networks, showcasing its Target Acquisition System’s ability to enhance road safety and highway patrol efficiency. The tests involved drones capturing accurate data from various highway sections, with future enhancements to include license plate recognition technology. This innovation highlights SPARC AI’s potential to revolutionize road safety solutions.

