Spacetalk Ltd Director Expands Stake with New Acquisition

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.
Spacetalk Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Georg Johann Chmiel acquiring 1,323,664 Performance Rights. This acquisition was approved by shareholders during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. The update reflects Chmiel’s continued strategic involvement in the company.
