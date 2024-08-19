S&P 500, Nasdaq Log 8th-Straight Daily Win

Wall Street closed Monday higher as investors readied for the Fed's latest meeting minutes and central bank Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech -- both of which are slated for later this week. In addition, traders also eyed the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The major indexes continued to rebound after a rocky start to the month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both scored their eighth-straight daily wins, the latter with a 245-point pop, while the Dow rose 236 points for its fifth consecutive daily gain.

5 Things to Know Today

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is tackling organized retail crime with 10 new bills. (CNBC) One man is dead and six people, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, are missing after a luxury yacht sank off Sicily. (Reuters) Unpacking Estee Lauder's earnings results. More competition in the semiconductor sector. Why options bears love HP stock.

Gold Prices Remain Near All-Time Highs

Oil futures fell Monday, as investors grew concerned over demand outlook amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. For the session, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the new most active contract, fell $1.88, or 2.5%, to close at $73.66 -- a nearly two-week low.

Gold prices remained near record highs today. At last glance, gold for December delivery added 0.1, to settle at $2,540.20.

