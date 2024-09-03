Soybeans Popping Out of the Holiday Weekend

Soybean futures are trading with 3 to 5 ½ cent gains this morning. They closed with gains of 7 to 9 cents on Friday. Today is first notice day for September futures, with 6 deliveries issued against September soybeans. Soymeal futures were up $1.20 in the October contract, with October Soy Oil futures down 1 point.

Ahead of Friday’s Fats & Oils report the trade is expecting to see 192.135 mbu of soybeans crushed during July. Soybean oil used as a feedstock for biodiesel production in June totaled 1.267 billion lbs. That was up from 1.076 billion lbs in May and the largest since July 2023.

Total export sale commitment for shipped and unshipped sales have totaled 45.666 MMT, a drop of 14% from last year and 99% of USDA’s projected total, lagging the 104% average. Total shipments according to the FAS data are 43.938 MMT, 95% of the USDA forecast and 3 percentage points behind normal. Forward sales jumped to 10.158 MMT as of 8/22, which is now the third lowest going back to the 2009/10 marketing year and just 4.1% below last year.

CFTC data showed managed money trimming back 6,207 contracts from to their net short as of Tuesday August 27 at 176,551 contracts.

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $9.82, up 8 1/4 cents, currently up 3 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash was $9.50 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.00, up 7 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.31 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.43 3/8, up 9 cents,

