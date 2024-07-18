Soybeans Fading Lower on Thursday Morning

Soybeans are posting 2 to 6 cent lower trade on Thursday morning. They closed out Wednesday with front months up ½ to 6 ¾ cents and new crop November and other deferreds down 2 ¼ to 5 ¼ cents on the day. Soymeal futures were higher on Wednesday with contracts up 20 cents to $3.40/ton. Soy Oil futures were down 49 to 95 points at the final bell.

The 7-day QPF is calling for an inch of rain in parts of southeast SD, NE, and eastern KS, with the rest of the Corn Belt seeing lighter accumulation totals of less than a half inch.

Weekly export sales estimates for last week (through July 11) are running 150,000 to 600,000 MT for old crop, with 50,000 MT to 400,000 MT for new crop. Meal sales are pegged in a range of 80,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were 0 to 25,000 MT.

ABIOVE, the Brazilian crusher association, put its Brazilian bean crop estimate at 153.2 MMT, actually slightly above USDA. CONAB is still down at 147.34 MMT, so there is some disagreement within Brazil about crop size!

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $10.97 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $10.70 5/8, up 9 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 Soybeans closed at $10.38 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 6 cents

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.56, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 5 ½ cents

New Crop Cash was $9.90, down 1/2 cent,

