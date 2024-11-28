Soybean Bulls Gobbling Up Gains Ahead of Thanksgiving

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 6 cent gains on Wednesday at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 5 3/4 cents at $9.39 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $3.80/ton on the day. Soy Oil futures were back down 187 points on the session.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2024/25 this morning.

Weekly Export Sales data will be pushed back to Friday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Estimates ahead of the report are running between 1.5 to 2.5 MMT of 2024/25 soybean sales in the week of 11/21 according to a Reuters survey of analysts, with 0-100,000 MT for 2025/26.

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.89 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.39 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $9.97 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.23 1/2, up 2 cents,

