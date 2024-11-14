News & Insights

Sow Good downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum

November 14, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

Craig-Hallum downgraded Sow Good (SOWG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $4.50, down from $25. The firm thinks Sow Good – a producer of freeze-dried candy – has strong potential to continue leading the category from an innovation perspective and drive continued long-term growth, but notes two “significant headwinds that will take a couple quarters to resolve.” Namely, Mars has moved into the freeze-dried candy category and is seemingly taking aggressive action to gain exclusive shelf space at leading retailers, while in addition extreme heat led to a pausing of shipments throughout Q3 and into October and the firm expects a meaningful slowdown in sales over the next couple quarters while these affected SKUs work themselves out of the channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

