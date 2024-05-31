News & Insights

Stocks

Sovereign Cloud Corrects Director Interest Report

May 31, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd has corrected a typographical error in their previous Appendix 3Y regarding a change in Director Peter Maloney’s interest, with no other changes reported. AUCloud, operated by Sovereign Cloud Holdings, continues to offer secure sovereign cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity services to Australian government and critical industries, backed by numerous security certifications.

For further insights into AU:SOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.