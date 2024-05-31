Sovereign Cloud Corrects Director Interest Report

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd has corrected a typographical error in their previous Appendix 3Y regarding a change in Director Peter Maloney’s interest, with no other changes reported. AUCloud, operated by Sovereign Cloud Holdings, continues to offer secure sovereign cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity services to Australian government and critical industries, backed by numerous security certifications.

