Southern Michigan Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 57c vs. 61c last year

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,363,000, or 1.14% of loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $20,000 for the first nine months of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of 7,000 for the first nine months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on September 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was 0.70% and 0.84% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.18% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 12.42% for the first nine months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.18%, respectively. John Waldron, CEO stated, “For the first time, our bank has surpassed $1.5 billion in total assets, a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing growth and expansion across all markets. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality. Our focus on disciplined growth strategies has positioned us well, even amid challenges. As we navigate the shifting economic landscape, we are confident in our capacity to sustain momentum and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.