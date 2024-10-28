News & Insights

Southern First Bancshares Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

October 28, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Southern First Bancshares ( (SFST) ) has provided an update.

Southern First Bancshares has appointed Julie Fairchild as Chief Accounting Officer, highlighting her 25 years of experience and exceptional leadership within the company. Fairchild, who has been integral in the bank’s financial reporting and strategic growth, steps into a crucial role to further enhance the bank’s financial strategies and ensure continued growth. Southern First Bancshares, a major bank in South Carolina, operates across multiple regions and is listed on NASDAQ.

