Southern First Bancshares Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 22, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

The latest update is out from Southern First Bancshares ( (SFST) ).

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with net income of $4.4 million and significant growth in core checking accounts by 21% annualized. Despite challenges in loan growth, the company achieved a net interest margin of 2.08%, reflecting effective cost management. CEO Art Seaver emphasized the focus on high-quality assets and the anticipation of increased profitability amid economic uncertainties. The bank’s commitment to relationship banking continues to build robust business pipelines, positioning it well for future opportunities.

