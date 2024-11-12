Southern Cross Gold Urges Shareholder Support for Acquisition

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. is encouraging shareholders to vote in favor of a proposed acquisition by Mawson Gold Limited, which aims to consolidate ownership of Southern Cross Gold. The scheme requires shareholder approval and is recommended by the company’s independent directors, provided no superior proposal emerges. Shareholders are advised to consult their advisers and review the scheme booklet for detailed information.

