News & Insights

Stocks

Southern Cross Gold Awaits Shareholder Vote on Mawson Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has received court approval to hold a shareholder meeting for a proposed scheme where Mawson Gold Ltd. will acquire all remaining shares of the company. Shareholders will receive new Mawson shares, ensuring they maintain their ownership proportion post-acquisition. The company encourages shareholders to review the Scheme Booklet and vote in the upcoming Scheme Meeting.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.