Southern Cross Gold Awaits Shareholder Vote on Mawson Acquisition

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has received court approval to hold a shareholder meeting for a proposed scheme where Mawson Gold Ltd. will acquire all remaining shares of the company. Shareholders will receive new Mawson shares, ensuring they maintain their ownership proportion post-acquisition. The company encourages shareholders to review the Scheme Booklet and vote in the upcoming Scheme Meeting.

