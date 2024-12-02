South32 Strengthens Board with New Director Appointments

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

South32 has appointed Stephen Pearce and Mandlesilo Msimang as independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board, effective February 2025. Pearce brings over 35 years of experience in finance and mining, while Msimang offers deep expertise in regulatory and communications technology. These appointments are part of South32’s strategy to enhance its leadership as it focuses on commodities critical for a low-carbon future.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.