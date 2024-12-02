News & Insights

Stocks

South32 Strengthens Board with New Director Appointments

December 02, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

South32 has appointed Stephen Pearce and Mandlesilo Msimang as independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board, effective February 2025. Pearce brings over 35 years of experience in finance and mining, while Msimang offers deep expertise in regulatory and communications technology. These appointments are part of South32’s strategy to enhance its leadership as it focuses on commodities critical for a low-carbon future.

For further insights into AU:S32 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.