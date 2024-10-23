News & Insights

South Plains Financial Sees Modest Q3 Income Rise

October 23, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from South Plains Financial ( (SPFI) ).

South Plains Financial, Inc. reported a modest rise in net income for Q3 2024, reaching $11.2 million with stable earnings per share at $0.66. The company maintained a strong capital position and experienced a slight increase in net interest margin to 3.65%, despite rising deposit costs. Loan portfolio management remained disciplined amid a normalizing credit environment, while optimism from customers and a robust business pipeline signal potential growth in upcoming quarters. Deposit cost pressures are easing, which could support net interest margins and further deposit growth.

