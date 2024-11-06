News & Insights

Source Energy Services’ Record Q3 Results

November 06, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) has released an update.

Source Energy Services Ltd. reported record-breaking sand sales and revenues for Q3 2024, with sand sales volumes reaching 963,539 metric tonnes and sand revenue soaring to $142.2 million. The company also announced a partnership to construct a new terminal in British Columbia and completed the acquisition of additional sand trucking assets, further enhancing its well site solutions platform.

