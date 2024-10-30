Sound Point Meridian Capital announces Series A preferred shares offering

Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its Series A preferred shares. The Series A preferred shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the ticker symbol “SPMA”. Oppenheimer & Co., B. Riley Securities, Janney Montgomery Scott, Lucid Capital Markets, and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Clear Street and InspereX are serving as co-managers for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.