SosTravel.com Extends Warrant Period and Plans Strategic Changes

SosTravel.com S.p.A. (IT:SOS) has released an update.

SosTravel.com S.p.A. has approved amendments to extend the exercise period for its 2021-2024 warrants by two years, aiming to enhance investment opportunities and increase liquidity for its stocks. The company also plans to cease trading on the OTCQB market and has scheduled an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss these changes. These strategic adjustments are expected to support SosTravel.com in pursuing its growth strategies and expanding its shareholder base.

