SOS Limited announces ADS ratio change

SOS Limited (SOS) announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares, or ADSs, from one ADS representing 10 Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing 150 Class A ordinary shares. The company anticipates that the ADS ratio change will be effective on or about November 19. For the company’s ADS holders, the ADS ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-fifteen reverse ADS split.

