SOS approves $50M investment plan to purchase Bitcoin

SOS announced the Board of Directors approved its plan to invest $50M to purchase Bitcoin (BTC). This initiative underscores SOS‘s commitment to advancing its blockchain business and solidifies the Company’s long-term belief in Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a strategic asset. The purchase plan comes as Bitcoin reaches historic highs and continues to capture global investors’ interest. According to the latest market data, Bitcoin’s price has soared to around $93,000 per coin, with projections suggesting it may surpass the $100,000 milestone by year-end. SOS’s investment strategy aligns closely with the positive momentum in the cryptocurrency market, including a more favorable U.S. policy environment toward digital assets and growing institutional support for Bitcoin. To maximize returns and mitigate market volatility, SOS plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies.

