Sony reports Q2 EPS JPY48.06 vs JPY30.62 last year

November 08, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $JPY2.973T, up 9% year-over-year. Game & Network Services segment sales for the quarter increased 12% year-on-year to JPY1.71T primarily due to an increase in third-party software sales, despite a decrease in hardware sales. Music segment sales rose 10% year-on-year to JPY 448.2B, while Pictures sales decreased 11% year-over-year.

