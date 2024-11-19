Sony May Be Seeking a Deal for Elden Ring Developer Fromsoftware

Sony (SONY), a media giant and owner of PlayStation, is reportedly in talks to acquire Fromsoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa (9468). Fromsoftware is the video game development studio behind the 2022 hit Elden Ring. It also released a DLC for the game earlier this year, titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring is a multiplatform game available on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC. It features a high fantasy setting where players explore a massive open world and compete to become the next Elden Lord.

The game has sold 25 million copies since its release, and its DLC secured 5 million sales three days after its launch. With those numbers, it makes sense that Sony would want to bring Fromsoftware into its fold.

What Are the Chances of Sony Buying Kadokawa?

Insider reports claim that discussions are ongoing between the two companies. These sources say Sony and Kadokawa could announce a deal in the coming weeks. Investors will also note that Sony already holds a 2% stake in the publisher and a stake directly in Fromsoftware.

It’s worth remembering that Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida expressed interest in investing in “loveable characters and intellectual property” last year. This could be evidence that Sony wants to bolster its offerings with acquisitions.

Sony’s History with Fromsoftware

It is also worth mentioning that Sony has a long history of working alongside Fromsoftware. The studio’s debut title, King’s Field, launched on the original PlayStation in 1994. Fromsoftware continued to favor Sony consoles in the years to follow with its mecha combat action series Armored Core. That series got its latest entry last year with the multiplatform release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which has sold more than 3 million units.

While Fromsoftware is currently a multiplatform developer, it has still released some exclusive titles in collaboration with Sony. Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne are both games from the studio that are exclusive to PlayStation consoles. The former got a remake on PS5, and the latter has a strong fan following that Sony could capitalize on by revisiting the title if a deal is reached with Kadokawa.

