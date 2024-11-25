News & Insights

Sony Finalizes Stock Acquisition Rights for Stakeholders

November 25, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation has finalized the terms for their latest stock acquisition rights aimed at granting stock options, involving a total of 43,028 rights across two series. These rights will enable corporate executives, employees, and subsidiaries’ directors to acquire shares, with no upfront payment required, as the cost will be offset against their remuneration claims. This move reflects Sony’s strategic efforts to incentivize key stakeholders and align their interests with the company’s performance.

