Sony Expands INZONE Lineup With New Pro-Level Gaming Monitors

Sony Group Corporation SONY recently added the INZONE M10S and the INZONE M9 II monitors to its INZONE gaming portfolio. Designed for gamers and esports professionals, these monitors are built to enhance competitive performance, offering cutting-edge features like ultra-fast refresh rates, advanced motion clarity and superior picture quality.

SONY’s INZONE M10S for Competitive Esports Gaming

The INZONE M10S is a 27-inch, 1440p OLED gaming monitor that features an ultra-fast 480Hz refresh rate and a response time of up to 0.03ms. It is engineered with input from globally renowned esports organization Fnatic, which aids it in catering to the needs of professional players more effectively. The M10S offers a special 24.5-inch mode, which enables players to display the screen in a 1:1 resolution of 1332p at the maximum 480Hz refresh rate. This mode caters to esports players accustomed to 1080p displays.



Furthermore, the monitor introduces FPS Pro and FPS Pro+ picture modes, tuned to optimize image clarity for better target identification during gameplay. The FPS Pro+ mode, fine-tuned with Fnatic’s VALORANT team, maximizes contrast and sharpness to give players an edge during high-stakes tournaments.



The M10S delivers vibrant visuals with DCI-P3 98.5% color coverage and 10-bit gradation, bringing reality to the gaming world. Its 1300-nits’ peak brightness, aided by Micro Lens Array+ technology and DisplayHDR True Black 400, ensures picture clarity irrespective of light settings.



Sony and Fnatic have continued to grow since they collaborated in 2023. The monitor's sleek 4mm-thin base is designed to provide ample desk space for an angled keyboard and large gaming mouse pad, enabling the most comfortable and efficient gaming setup. Its adjustable stand also allows players to customize height, tilt, and swivel options for the perfect viewing angle.

SONY’s Collaboration With Electronic Arts

Apart from partnering with Fnatic, Sony has inked a sponsorship agreement with Electronic Arts to provide the INZONE M10S as the official monitor for the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship, which will be held in Sapporo, Japan, in January 2025.

SONY’s Modern INZONE M9 II Offers 4K Gaming Experience

Alongside the M10S, Sony has introduced the INZONE M9 II, which is an upgrade to the existing M9 model. The 27-inch, 4K monitor offers several new features that make it more immersive for gamers seeking the best visual quality.



One of the key enhancements in the M9 II is its new backlight scanning technology, which helps to improve motion clarity. Combined with a 160Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, the M9 II ensures that gamers have a smooth experience without any lag.



With a DCI-P3 color gamut of 95%, the monitor delivers a wide range of vibrant colors. It also features full-array local dimming technology, borrowed from Sony’s acclaimed BRAVIA TV line, allowing for adjusting contrast levels.



Both the INZONE M10S and M9 II monitors have been crafted to reduce environmental impact. The INZONE M10S eliminates the use of molded foam cushions in its packaging and offers a low-power consumption mode.

Pricing and Availability of SONY’s New Monitors

The INZONE M10S is currently available with a suggested retail price of $1,099.99 and $1,499.99 and the INZONE M9 II comes with a price tag of $799.99 and $1,099.99 .



Both models can be purchased through Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized retailers.

SONY’s Continuous Innovation in Gaming Buoys Revenues

Sony continues to push the boundaries of the gaming landscape with unique additions. In August 2024, it introduced an innovative software – Gaming Virtualizer by 360 Reality Audio – to bring spatial audio to the listeners, allowing gamers to experience more realistic and immersive sound quality using their headphones.



In the last reported quarter, Game & Network Services sales rose 12% year over year to ¥864.9 billion. Segmental sales increased on the back of positive impacts of the forex movement, higher sales from network services, notably PlayStation Plus and rising sales of non-first-party titles amid a fall in hardware sales.



Witnessing the strong momentum across most of its business units, SONY has raised its guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects sales of ¥12,610 billion, up from the prior view of ¥12,310 billion.

SONY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SONY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 17.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 14.6%.



