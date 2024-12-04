Sonnet BioTherapeutics Reports Promising Data for SON-1010

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Sonnet BioTherapeutics announced promising preclinical data for its lead drug candidate, SON-1010, an albumin-binding IL-12 fusion protein, aimed at improving cancer treatment efficacy. By enhancing cytokine half-life and tumor targeting, SON-1010 shows potential in combating solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, with ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trials in collaboration with Roche. This breakthrough could revolutionize cancer immunotherapy, offering a new hope for treatment-resistant cancers.
