Sonnet BioTherapeutics To Effect 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) announced Wednesday that it will effect a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding to approximately 650,300 from approximately 5.2 million.

The board of directors approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8 on September 23, 2024 after stockholders of the Company approved the reverse stock split by a majority of the votes cast. They gave the board of director's discretionary authority to select a ratio for the split ranging from 1-for-2 to 1-for-12.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)).

Sonnet's common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'SONN' and under a new CUSIP number, 83548R402.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every eight pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock.

The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of Sonnet's outstanding warrants and stock options, with a proportionate adjustment to the exercise prices thereof, and under the Company's equity incentive plans.

