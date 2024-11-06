News & Insights

Sonnet BioTherapeutics announces USPTO issued U.S. patent on IL-18

November 06, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,134,635 entitled “Interleukin 18, IL-18, Variants and Fusion Proteins Comprising Same,” covering two of its novel drug candidates, SON-1411 and SON-1400, each containing a modified version of recombinant human interleukin-18. The patent carries a term effective until June 2044. “The issuance of this intellectual property is an important milestone that we believe provides significant differentiation from competitors trying to tap the full biological potential of IL-18, either alone or in combination with IL-12. IL-18 is a key cytokine that, when combined synergistically with IL-12, has the potential to be an important therapeutic asset for oncology and cell-based therapy,” commented Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Sonnet Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

