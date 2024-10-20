News & Insights

Sompo Holdings Strengthens Corporate Governance Framework

October 20, 2024

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings is enhancing its corporate governance structure to improve transparency and fairness while addressing diverse social issues to boost enterprise value. The company has implemented a ‘Company with committees’ governance model, establishing Nomination, Audit, and Compensation Committees to separate management supervision from business execution. This move seeks to reinforce board oversight, accelerate business decisions, and maintain strong stakeholder trust.

