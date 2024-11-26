News & Insights

SomnoMed Limited Sees Growth and Innovation in 2024

November 26, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Somnomed Limited (AU:SOM) has released an update.

SomnoMed Limited has undergone significant changes with the appointment of co-CEOs Karen Borg and Amrita Blickstead, who have driven growth and operational improvements. The company reported FY24 revenue of $91.7 million and has focused on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to meet rising product demand. With recent FDA clearance of its innovative Rest Assure® device, SomnoMed aims for continued growth and improved financial stability.

