Somec S.p.A. Sees Revenue Shift Amid Division Performance

Somec S.p.A. (IT:SOM) has released an update.

Somec S.p.A. reported a slight revenue decline of 3.6% to 270 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, attributed to project slowdowns in its Talenta and Mestieri divisions. However, the Horizons division saw growth driven by strong performance in naval refitting. With a substantial order backlog and new contracts, the company remains optimistic about future improvement, particularly focusing on the U.S. market.

For further insights into IT:SOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.