Some Social Security Recipients Won’t Get a Payment in September (and That’s OK)

Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, won’t get a payment during the calendar month of September — but there’s no cause for alarm.

September SSI payments were sent Friday due to a predetermined change in the schedule. After that, the next SSI check will go out Oct. 1.

SSI is a Social Security program that supports low- and no-income Americans who don’t have many resources and are disabled, blind or at least 65 years old. As of July, about 7.4 million people were receiving SSI every month, per government records. The average payment was just under $696.

When does SSI go out in September 2024?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out SSI payments on the first of every month. But in September 2024, the first is a Sunday. When payment dates fall on weekends or holidays, the agency moves distribution to the previous business day: Friday, Aug. 30.

To be clear, beneficiaries still got paid the full SSI amount for September — the specific date the funds dropped was just slightly different than normal.

Something similar will happen in December and January. Dec. 1 is on a Sunday, too, so December SSI checks will be sent out the previous business day: Nov. 29. And because Jan. 1 is New Year’s Day (a federal holiday), January SSI checks will be sent out on Dec. 31.

Social Security payment schedule for September

People who get both SSI and Social Security benefits, as well as those who started getting Social Security before May 1997, can expect their Social Security payments like normal on Tuesday (Sept. 3).

If you don’t fall into any of these categories, you’ll be paid according to the usual schedule in September. If your birthday is between the first and 10th, your check will come Sept. 11; if your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, your check will come Sept. 18; and if your birthday is between the 21st and 31st, your check will come Sept. 25.

SSI application updates

Scheduling quirks aren’t the only recent development involving SSI. The Social Security Administration announced last week that it’s planning to offer an improved, online SSI application to some people beginning in December.

The idea is to make what’s a notoriously laborious, lengthy process quicker and easier.

“People in our communities who need this crucial safety net deserve the dignity of an application process that is less burdensome and more accessible than what we now have, and we’re committed to achieving that vision over the next few years,” Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said in a news release.

First-time, never-married applicants ages 18 to nearly 65 who are applying for Social Security benefits and SSI at the same time will be the first folks eligible to try the new system, formally called the “iClaim expansion.” The agency says it hopes to open it up to everyone late next year.

More from Money:

Thousands of Social Security Recipients Will Soon Qualify for Bigger Payments

5 Proposals to ‘Fix’ Social Security — and How They Could Affect Your Benefits

Where Do Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Stand on Social Security and Medicare?

© Copyright 2024 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.