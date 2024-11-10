News & Insights

Solstice Minerals Focuses on Gold and Copper Exploration

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited, led by CEO Nick Castleden, continues to focus on gold and copper exploration in Western Australia, despite recent challenges in the battery metal sector. The company has successfully identified significant drill targets, notably at Bunjarra, and anticipates further exploration success. The recent sale of the Hobbes Gold Project to Northern Star Limited for $12.5 million underscores Solstice’s strategic asset management.

