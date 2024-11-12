Solstice Minerals Begins Drilling at Bluetooth Prospect

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has initiated its first Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Bluetooth Gold Prospect, targeting a 1km trend of promising gold mineralization. This strategic move aims to advance the company’s Yarri Project in Western Australia, highlighting the potential for commercially viable gold prospects. Results from this drilling, expected in December, could significantly impact the company’s exploration strategy.

For further insights into AU:SLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.