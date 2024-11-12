News & Insights

Solstice Minerals Begins Drilling at Bluetooth Prospect

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has initiated its first Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Bluetooth Gold Prospect, targeting a 1km trend of promising gold mineralization. This strategic move aims to advance the company’s Yarri Project in Western Australia, highlighting the potential for commercially viable gold prospects. Results from this drilling, expected in December, could significantly impact the company’s exploration strategy.

