Solstad Offshore ASA Secures New Contracts and Extensions

Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) has released an update.
Solstad Offshore ASA has secured multiple new contracts and extensions totaling approximately 900 vessel days and valued at around USD 60 million. Key contracts include a 1.5-year firm contract for the vessel Normand Valiant with Petrobras in Brazil and extensions for other vessels supporting drilling campaigns in Brazil and Western Australia. These strategic moves highlight Solstad’s growing presence in the offshore shipping industry.
