Solowin Holdings, Horizon partner to deliver enhanced OMS, Algo solutions

SOLOWIN announced its strategic partnership with Horizon Trading Solutions to integrate Horizon’s algorithmic technology and order management system into Solomon JFZ’s institutional grade trading system for equities and the recently launched spot virtual asset ETFs. Horizon’s premium Managed & Hosted Services model provides 24/5 follow-the-sun support to ensure clients receive continuous assistance. Having significantly invested in advanced colocation infrastructure, Horizon facilitates rapid order execution on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and offers real-time latency monitoring. Furthermore, Horizon’s customized position management and short selling modules empower high-frequency institutional trading firms to seamlessly submit orders via FIX protocols, significantly enhancing their trading efficiency.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SWIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.