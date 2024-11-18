Solid Biosciences Reports Increased Losses Amid R&D Focus

Solid Biosciences ( (SLDB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Solid Biosciences presented to its investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is a life sciences company focused on advancing gene therapy candidates for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, with key developments in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cardiac disorders. In their latest earnings report, Solid Biosciences reported a net loss of $32.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $20.9 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses increased due to heightened research and development activities, totaling $35.2 million for the quarter. The company also raised substantial funds through private placements and public offerings, bolstering its financial position to support future operations. As Solid Biosciences continues to develop its diverse pipeline, the management remains focused on securing additional financing and strategic partnerships to sustain its growth and development trajectory.

