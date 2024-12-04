Solid Biosciences announces collaboration with Mayo Clinic

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic seeking to advance a cutting-edge AAV gene therapy platform for the development of next-generation therapies to treat sudden cardiac death-predisposing genetic cardiomyopathies and channelopathies with high unmet medical need and significant patient populations. Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic’s Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory will provide Solid with an exclusive license to their Suppression and Replacement gene therapy platform. The collaboration will also provide Solid with an exclusive license to develop and commercialize six cardiac gene therapy programs developed using Mayo Clinic’s “Sup-Rep” platform. These programs will use Solid’s next-generation AAV capsids, including AAV-SLB101, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to suppress and replace genes implicated in potentially life-threatening genetic heart diseases. Mayo Clinic will be responsible for research and development efforts for each cardiac gene therapy candidate up to IND-enabling studies, at which point, Solid will have the option to pursue continued development and commercialization of each licensed program.

