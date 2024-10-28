News & Insights

Stocks

SolGold Partners with G Mining for Cascabel Project

October 28, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold has awarded G Mining Services a crucial contract for managing the feasibility study of its Cascabel Project in Ecuador. G Mining’s extensive experience in large-scale mining projects and local presence positions it well to help advance this ambitious copper-gold initiative. This partnership aims to mitigate risks and optimize project development, promising significant value for stakeholders.

For further insights into GB:SOLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.