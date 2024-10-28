SolGold Partners with G Mining for Cascabel Project

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold has awarded G Mining Services a crucial contract for managing the feasibility study of its Cascabel Project in Ecuador. G Mining’s extensive experience in large-scale mining projects and local presence positions it well to help advance this ambitious copper-gold initiative. This partnership aims to mitigate risks and optimize project development, promising significant value for stakeholders.

