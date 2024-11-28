News & Insights

Stocks

SolarEdge price target raised to $16 from $14.50 at Canaccord

November 28, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $16 from $14.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company announced it will be closing its Energy Storage division in an effort to refocus efforts on its core solar activities. The firm views the news as “generally positive,” with management refocusing SolarEdge’s efforts on financial stability and the core Solar business specifically. However, it believes there could be additional downward revisions to estimates based on changes to the Inflation Reduction Act during the fiscal 2026 budget reconciliation, which would impact the company’s revenue as of January 1, 2026, once passed by Congress.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SEDG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.