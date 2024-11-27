Sokoman Minerals Begins Drilling at Moosehead Project

Sokoman Minerals Corp (TSE:SIC) has released an update.
Sokoman Minerals Corp has commenced a 1,500-meter diamond drilling program at its Moosehead Gold Project in Newfoundland, focusing on the Western Trend gold zone. The drilling aims to explore the newly discovered high-grade gold-bearing vein network, following promising trenching and sample results. This initiative marks a crucial step towards a larger bulk sampling operation that could significantly impact the project’s development.
