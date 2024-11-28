Soges Group Expands with Florence Acquisition

Soges Group SpA (IT:SOGES) has released an update.

Soges Group SpA has announced the acquisition of Hotel Bretagna S.r.l., significantly expanding its presence in Florence. This move aligns with their strategic growth plan to enhance hospitality standards under the ‘Place of Charme’ brand. The operation is supported by a capital increase, aiming to finance further development opportunities.

