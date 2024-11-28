News & Insights

Stocks

Soges Group Expands with Florence Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Soges Group SpA (IT:SOGES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Soges Group SpA has announced the acquisition of Hotel Bretagna S.r.l., significantly expanding its presence in Florence. This move aligns with their strategic growth plan to enhance hospitality standards under the ‘Place of Charme’ brand. The operation is supported by a capital increase, aiming to finance further development opportunities.

For further insights into IT:SOGES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.