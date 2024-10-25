Sogefi S.p.A. Sees Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

Sogefi SPA (IT:SGF) has released an update.

Sogefi S.p.A. reported a 4.6% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, yet achieved substantial profit growth with EBIT rising to €38 million and net profit from continuing activities nearly doubling to €15.1 million. Despite challenging market conditions, the company’s free cash flow from operations turned positive, highlighting improved financial health after the sale of its Filtration division.

For further insights into IT:SGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.