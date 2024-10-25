News & Insights

Sogefi S.p.A. Sees Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

October 25, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Sogefi SPA (IT:SGF) has released an update.

Sogefi S.p.A. reported a 4.6% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, yet achieved substantial profit growth with EBIT rising to €38 million and net profit from continuing activities nearly doubling to €15.1 million. Despite challenging market conditions, the company’s free cash flow from operations turned positive, highlighting improved financial health after the sale of its Filtration division.

