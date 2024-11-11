News & Insights

Softcat Executives Show Confidence with Share Purchases

November 11, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat plc has announced that its CEO, Graham Charlton, and CFO, Katy Mecklenburgh, have purchased shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Both executives acquired 9 ordinary shares at a price of 1,672 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting their confidence in the company’s prospects. This move could be an encouraging signal for investors considering Softcat’s stock.

