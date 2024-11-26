News & Insights

Stocks

Softcat Awards Stock Options to Top Executives

November 26, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Softcat plc has announced the granting of nil-cost options under its Annual and Deferred Bonus Plan to key executives. CEO Graham Charlton received options for 17,623 shares, while CFO Katy Mecklenburgh was granted options for 11,481 shares, both vesting in three years. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align executive incentives with long-term shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.