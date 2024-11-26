Softcat Awards Stock Options to Top Executives

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Softcat plc has announced the granting of nil-cost options under its Annual and Deferred Bonus Plan to key executives. CEO Graham Charlton received options for 17,623 shares, while CFO Katy Mecklenburgh was granted options for 11,481 shares, both vesting in three years. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align executive incentives with long-term shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.